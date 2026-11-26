Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
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26.11.2026 12:59:01
Deutsche Bank Projects Broadly Constructive Capital Market Environment In 2027
(RTTNews) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE, DBK.MI, DB) Thursday issued Capital Market Outlook 2027, expecting a broadly constructive capital market environment in the year despite increasing political and economic risks.
According to the bank, the global economy is expected to grow robustly, and there is further upside potential in equity markets with rising corporate earnings. The market also sees continuing investment boom in artificial intelligence. These positives are offset by persistently high geopolitical uncertainty, stubborn inflation, and high levels of government debt.
Christian Nolting, Global Chief Investment Strategist of the Private Bank, at the Capital Market Outlook 2027 in Frankfurt, stated, "The outlook for 2027 is broadly constructive, but risks remain high. Investors should take advantage of the opportunities available while positioning their portfolios to withstand political and economic shocks."
Deutsche Bank added that it does not expect the geopolitical situation to stabilise fundamentally in 2027 as well as a rapid return to persistently low inflation rates.
Further, the Bank projects that global electricity consumption by data centres could rise from 485 terawatt-hours currently to 950 terawatt-hours by 2030.
In addition, Deutsche Bank's investment strategists expect the DAX to reach 28,800 points in December 2027, the EURO STOXX 50 6,750 points, the S&P 500 8,200 points and the STOXX Europe 600 700 points.
Deutsche Bank also expects economic recovery in Germany. Robin Winkler, Chief Economist for Germany at Deutsche Bank Research, expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.3 percent in 2027.
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|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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