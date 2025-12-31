Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 04:04:09

Disney To Pay $10 Mln Penalty Over Alleged Violations Of Children's Online Privacy Rules

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Justice Department announced that a federal court has approved a stipulated order resolving a case against Disney Worldwide Services Inc. and Disney Entertainment Operations LLC. Under the settlement, Disney will pay $10 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in connection with its YouTube video content.

COPPA prohibits online platforms from collecting, using, or disclosing personal information from children under 13 without parental notice and consent. The government's complaint alleged that Disney failed to properly designate its YouTube content as directed toward children, which led to targeted advertising and the unlawful collection of children's data. Disney's videos are among the most popular on YouTube, with billions of views in the U.S. alone.

Beyond the financial penalty, the order bars Disney from operating on YouTube in violation of COPPA and requires the company to establish a compliance program to ensure future adherence to children's privacy protections.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

13.11.25 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.25 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
06.08.25 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
07.05.25 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
07.08.24 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 96,68 -0,38% Walt Disney

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:30 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:30 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen