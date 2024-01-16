|
DocMorris achieves significant revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and confirms inflection point by increasing active customer base
Frauenfeld, 16 January 2024
Press release
DocMorris achieves significant revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and confirms inflection point by increasing active customer base
DocMorris has clearly achieved its revenue target for the full year 2023. External revenue[1] amounted to CHF 1,038.0 million and, at minus 7.4 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year, were at the upper end of the outlook specified in October. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company achieved a significant increase in revenue of 14.3 per cent in local currency compared to the same period of the previous year, which was characterised by the break-even measures. Compared to the third quarter, sales increased by 11.5 per cent. This performance confirms the inflection point towards sustainable, profitable growth.
In the main market of Germany, external revenue in the fourth quarter rose by 14.7 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year. This strong growth was driven by over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, in particular the core brand DocMorris, and a recovery in prescription medicines (Rx). OTC revenue grew by 18.4 per cent in local currency in the fourth quarter, while Rx revenue declined only slightly by 2.2 per cent in local currency. The Rx business stabilised compared to the previous quarters due to increased customer loyalty measures. Sales in the Southern European marketplace business were below expectations due to an increasingly competitive market environment. At the end of 2023, the number of active customers[2] increased by 300,000 to 9.1 million compared to the previous quarter.
E-prescriptions mandatory and successfully introduced throughout Germany
In mid-December 2023, the gematik shareholders' meeting decided to implement the eHealth CardLink product in the telematics infrastructure in the first quarter of 2024. This enables mobile use of the electronic health card (eGK) via smartphone without a PIN using NFC-technology (Near Field Communication). This means that a fourth redemption channel and a fully digital redemption option for e-prescriptions for online pharmacies has been launched. DocMorris expects to be able to launch this service within its app, which has been ready since December 2023, in the first quarter of 2024 in line with gematik specifications. Patients will then be able to redeem their e-prescriptions easily and securely via the DocMorris app using their eGK without a PIN.
Outlook
For 2024, DocMorris continues to expect to break-even on adjusted EBITDA, excluding e-prescriptions. In the mid-term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent continues to be targeted.
The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business were no longer be consolidated from the sale to the Migros subsidiary Medbase.
[1] External sales comprise the consolidated sales of DocMorris plus the mail-order sales of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated sales for their supply.
[2] Customers that DocMorris supplies either directly or via its partners.
[4] Adjusted for the payment of performance obligations fulfilled in previous years
[5] Adjusted for the payment of performance obligations fulfilled in previous years
