DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Personnel

DocMorris AG announces changes to its Board of Directors



03-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 3 March 2026



DocMorris AG is planning personnel changes to the Board of Directors in view of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, Dr Christian Mielsch and Rongrong Hu will not be standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes the election of Thomas Bucher, Dr Thomas Reutter and Nicole Formica-Schiller at the Annual General Meeting.

After many years of successful service to DocMorris, three current members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, Dr Christian Mielsch and Rongrong Hu, have decided to step down at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026. Stefan Feuerstein has played a key role in shaping the strategic development of the company, first as its long-standing Chairman and most recently as Vice-Chairman. Christian Mielsch has provided important impetus in strategic matters with his financial expertise. After many years of commitment, both wish to make room for new personal priorities and will not stand for re-election. Rongrong Hu has effectively contributed her international tech expertise and played a key role in strengthening DocMorris’ positioning. Due to a new professional commitment, she does not wish to continue her mandate on the Board of Directors.

In order to specifically complement the expertise of the Board and support the next phase of the company’s development, the Board of Directors proposes the election of the following independent individuals to the General Meeting:

Thomas Bucher (1966) has many years of international experience in the financial sector. From 2021 to 2025, he served as CFO of Archroma Management GmbH in Basel. Previously, he held CFO positions at Alpiq Holding AG in Lausanne and Gategroup AG in Zurich. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Post AG in Berne and Primeo Holding AG in Münchenstein. He studied economics at the University of St. Gallen and completed the INSEAD International Executive Program in Fontainebleau and Singapore.

Dr Thomas U. Reutter (1967) is an attorney at law with extensive expertise in M&A, capital markets and corporate governance. He has been a senior partner and co-founder of the law firm Advestra AG in Zurich since 2021. Prior to that, he spent 15 years as a partner at Bär & Karrer AG in Zurich, where he also led the capital markets practice and served on the executive board. He studied economics and law at the University of St. Gallen and holds a doctorate in law.

Nicole Formica-Schiller (1977) is an expert in AI and digitalisation, with proven experience in driving digital transformation. She combines in-depth knowledge of European AI regulation (EU AI Act) with strategic consulting for the healthcare industry, supporting the modernisation and digitalisation of, among others, the German healthcare system. Since 2016, she has served as CEO of Pamanicor Health AG in Zug, a global consulting firm she founded. She has held and continues to hold various board and expert committee positions, with a particular focus on AI and digital health. She is a fully qualified lawyer with a degree from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich, complemented by an additional degree in economics.

With these candidates, DocMorris ensures that the Board of Directors continues to have a balanced mix of industry knowledge, digital expertise and corporate governance experience.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Stefan Feuerstein, Christian Mielsch and Rongrong Hu for their great commitment and valuable work for DocMorris. They have accompanied the company through crucial phases of transformation. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to propose three distinguished individuals for election in Thomas Bucher, Thomas Reutter and Nicole Formica-Schiller, who will ideally complement our Board of Directors with their specific experience,” says Walter Oberhänsli, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting, including detailed profiles of the new candidates, will be published on 17 April 2026.



19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid) 16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update 12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update



The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving 11 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.