DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond

DocMorris AG: DocMorris announces results of Tender Offer



14-May-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







https://ir-corporate.docmorris.com/en/investor-relations/convertible-bonds-2024



Please find our press release under the following link:

End of Inside Information