10.04.2024 07:00:13
DocMorris AG: DocMorris receives gematik approval for simple digital e-prescription redemption via health card
Frauenfeld, 10 April 2024
Press release
DocMorris receives gematik approval for simple digital e-prescription redemption via health card
DocMorris today successfully completed the process for product and provider approval for the fully digital redemption of e-prescriptions via the electronic health card (eGK = elektronische Gesundheitskarte) and received the corresponding approval from gematik. DocMorris eHealth-CardLink therefore fulfils all the requirements set by gematik as the responsible regulator for eHealth-CardLink solutions. The roll-out of the new e-prescription function in the DocMorris app was started immediately.
“The e-prescription has now largely replaced the traditional pink paper prescription. Around 70 per cent of all prescriptions in Germany are already issued electronically. But until now, there has been no simple, fully digitalised way to redeem prescriptions that works from anywhere. That is now changing. We are the first authorised provider for the eHealth-CardLink solution and are counting on it to win over many patients. The e-prescription is an elementary component of our DocMorris healthcare ecosystem, with which we want to offer everyone the simplest and most reliable healthcare possible,” says Walter Hess, CEO of DocMorris.
The simple redemption process via eGK in the DocMorris app
Highest safety standards
E-prescription enables convenient services
The new way of redeeming e-prescriptions also makes it possible to provide even better care for chronically ill patients with long-term medication. They can sign up for a follow-up prescription subscription and thus ensure a seamless supply of important medicines. And last but not least, e-prescriptions also allow doctors to issue and send prescriptions to their patients as part of telemedical care.
Further information can be found at: E-prescription for medication information | DocMorris
