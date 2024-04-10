DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

DocMorris AG: DocMorris receives gematik approval for simple digital e-prescription redemption via health card



10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Frauenfeld, 10 April 2024

Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

DocMorris receives gematik approval for simple digital e-prescription redemption via health card

Product and provider approval for e-prescription redemption via eHealth-CardLink from DocMorris successfully completed

Roll-out of the fully digital redemption channel started in the DocMorris app

High user-friendliness with the highest security standards

Nationwide, free next-day delivery of prescribed medication

New, convenient e-prescription services

DocMorris today successfully completed the process for product and provider approval for the fully digital redemption of e-prescriptions via the electronic health card (eGK = elektronische Gesundheitskarte) and received the corresponding approval from gematik. DocMorris eHealth-CardLink therefore fulfils all the requirements set by gematik as the responsible regulator for eHealth-CardLink solutions. The roll-out of the new e-prescription function in the DocMorris app was started immediately.

“The e-prescription has now largely replaced the traditional pink paper prescription. Around 70 per cent of all prescriptions in Germany are already issued electronically. But until now, there has been no simple, fully digitalised way to redeem prescriptions that works from anywhere. That is now changing. We are the first authorised provider for the eHealth-CardLink solution and are counting on it to win over many patients. The e-prescription is an elementary component of our DocMorris healthcare ecosystem, with which we want to offer everyone the simplest and most reliable healthcare possible,” says Walter Hess, CEO of DocMorris.

The simple redemption process via eGK in the DocMorris app

To use the new solution, the DocMorris app must be installed on the smartphone and logged in. After opening the app, one selects the “Redeem e-prescription” function. The process is recorded via text message and identified by entering the access number (CAN) printed on the eGK. The eGK with the chip is then held to the back of the NFC-enabled (Near Field Communication) smartphone and the medication data is transmitted. The patient can then view their e-prescription and the prescribed medication and, if required, select additional healthcare products to add them to the shopping basket. The process is simple and only takes a few seconds. It is not necessary to enter an eGK PIN.

Highest safety standards

With the official approval, gematik confirms the suitability of DocMorris' eHealth-CardLink in terms of security and data protection. The security requirements defined in agreement with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (BfDI) have been implemented and their effectiveness confirmed by independent experts. In particular, the authenticity and validity of the health card used are checked before each retrieval of e-prescriptions. For this purpose, cryptographic proof is provided in accordance with BSI specifications. Data transmission between the card and the pharmacy is encrypted in a tap-proof and tamper-proof manner and access to the protected insurance data on the health card is technically impossible. With that, the security features of eHealth-CardLink are significantly more comprehensive than those of the physical eGK solution in local pharmacies.

E-prescription enables convenient services

The e-prescription makes online pharmacies faster and more effective. Anyone who redeems an e-prescription at DocMorris by 8 p.m. will receive their medication the very next day. This applies nationwide, even in regions with a poorer (healthcare) infrastructure or for people with long journeys to the nearest local pharmacy.

The new way of redeeming e-prescriptions also makes it possible to provide even better care for chronically ill patients with long-term medication. They can sign up for a follow-up prescription subscription and thus ensure a seamless supply of important medicines. And last but not least, e-prescriptions also allow doctors to issue and send prescriptions to their patients as part of telemedical care.

Further information can be found at: E-prescription for medication information | DocMorris

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, marketplace and professional healthcare with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of over 27 million parcels per year. In Spain and France, the company operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its business model, DocMorris offers its patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of creating a digital health ecosystem for everyone to manage their health in one click. The company was renamed from Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG in May 2023 after the Swiss business was sold to Migros/Medbase. Excluding the Swiss business, about 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,038 million serving over 9 million active customers in 2023. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.