DocMorris optimises organisational structure and prepares for e-prescription growth in Germany

Frauenfeld, 22 November 2023

  • Reduction of the Executive Board from six to five members
  • Walter Hess as CEO additionally assumes segment responsibility for Germany; Matthias Peuckert, Head Germany, leaves the company
  • Further synergies through consolidation of Group functions and cross-segment cooperation

By streamlining its management and organisational structure, DocMorris is taking a further step in its integration and consolidation programme to further leverage synergy and efficiency potentials. At the same time, the company is preparing for the mandatory introduction of e-prescriptions in Germany in 2024.

The successfully completed integration of the medpex and Eurapon brands has already significantly reduced the complexity of structures and processes within DocMorris. The sale of the Swiss business in spring 2023 enabled a pure focus on the core B2C business. In a logical next step, the Executive Board will now be reduced from six to five members. As CEO, Walter Hess will also assume the role of Head Germany with immediate effect. He will be supported by David Maso, Head Europe, Kaspar Niklaus, COO, Madhu Nutakki, CTO and Marcel Ziwica, CFO. Matthias Peuckert has decided to leave the company. As the previous Head Germany, he made a significant contribution to the success of the integration projects, the increase in performance of marketing, logistics and the smooth launch of the new Distribution Centre 2 in Heerlen. He will continue to be available to DocMorris for a transitional phase until the end of February 2024.

Further synergy and savings potential will be raised by integrating the Group functions into the operational organisation in Germany as far as possible. In addition, cross-segment collaboration and the utilisation of expertise will be intensified. This will further strengthen and expand the e-prescription team.

CEO Walter Hess explains the steps: "We are streamlining the organisational structure, shortening decision-making paths, reducing the size of the management team and leveraging synergies. This will contribute to better reaching break-even in our core business and achieve our growth targets with the e-prescription from 2024. We would like to thank Matthias Peuckert for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future."

 

Investors and analyst contact
Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Torben Bonnke, Director Communications
EMail: media@zurrose.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda
16 January 2024          Sales 2023
21 March 2024             2023 Full-year results and outlook 2024 (conference call/webcast)
16 April 2024                Q1/2024 Trading update
2 May 2024                  Annual General Meeting, Zurich
20 August 2024           2024 Half-year results (conference call/webcast)
15 October 2024         Q3/2024 Trading update

 

DocMorris
The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, marketplace and professional healthcare with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. As Germany's largest online pharmacy, it operates DocMorris, the best-known health platform. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of over 27 million parcels per year. In Spain and France, the company operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its business model, DocMorris offers its patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of creating a digital health ecosystem for everyone to manage their health in one click. The company was renamed from Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG in May 2023 after the Swiss business was sold to Migros/Medbase. Excluding the Swiss business, about 2,200 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,159 million serving around 10 million active customers in 2022. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

 

 


