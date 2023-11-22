|
DocMorris optimises organisational structure and prepares for e-prescription growth in Germany
Frauenfeld, 22 November 2023
By streamlining its management and organisational structure, DocMorris is taking a further step in its integration and consolidation programme to further leverage synergy and efficiency potentials. At the same time, the company is preparing for the mandatory introduction of e-prescriptions in Germany in 2024.
The successfully completed integration of the medpex and Eurapon brands has already significantly reduced the complexity of structures and processes within DocMorris. The sale of the Swiss business in spring 2023 enabled a pure focus on the core B2C business. In a logical next step, the Executive Board will now be reduced from six to five members. As CEO, Walter Hess will also assume the role of Head Germany with immediate effect. He will be supported by David Maso, Head Europe, Kaspar Niklaus, COO, Madhu Nutakki, CTO and Marcel Ziwica, CFO. Matthias Peuckert has decided to leave the company. As the previous Head Germany, he made a significant contribution to the success of the integration projects, the increase in performance of marketing, logistics and the smooth launch of the new Distribution Centre 2 in Heerlen. He will continue to be available to DocMorris for a transitional phase until the end of February 2024.
Further synergy and savings potential will be raised by integrating the Group functions into the operational organisation in Germany as far as possible. In addition, cross-segment collaboration and the utilisation of expertise will be intensified. This will further strengthen and expand the e-prescription team.
CEO Walter Hess explains the steps: "We are streamlining the organisational structure, shortening decision-making paths, reducing the size of the management team and leveraging synergies. This will contribute to better reaching break-even in our core business and achieve our growth targets with the e-prescription from 2024. We would like to thank Matthias Peuckert for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future."
