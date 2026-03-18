Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
18.03.2026 18:45:00
Down 20%, Is Oracle a No-Brainer AI Buy?
Investors have favored artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few years, seeing them as the ticket to an investing win. This is because AI has shown potential to revamp the way many things are done -- from business to daily tasks -- and as a result, supercharge earnings growth. Many companies involved in the development and use of AI already have started to reap the benefits, and this has been reflected in their stock performance. So investors who got in early made the right move.But in recent months, various concerns have weighed on AI stocks -- from worries about investment levels in the technology relative to the revenue opportunity to general market headwinds, such as the war in Iran. As investors turned more cautious, even the strongest of AI stocks suffered. And that brings me to the subject of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), a company that's emerged as a leader in the AI cloud market.Down 20% this year, is Oracle a no-brainer AI buy? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
12.03.26
|Oracle prepares for lay-offs as it hails efficiencies from AI coding tools (Financial Times)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Oracle-Aktie nach starken Zahlen höher: SAP-Rivale kann Erwartungen schlagen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)