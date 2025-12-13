Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
13.12.2025 18:06:00
Down 29% Since June, Is Netflix Stock a Buy?
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are down about 29% from the end of June. Part of the growth stock's slide was driven by a post third-quarter earnings sell-off largely tied to a one-time Brazilian tax charge, but a good portion of it has come more recently, fueled by merger drama that is now spilling into a bidding war.At the same time, the streaming specialist's underlying business has been firing on all cylinders, featuring double-digit revenue growth and soaring free cash flow. And the company's 3-year-old advertising business is also growing quickly.So, the pullback's timing -- during a period of business strength for the company -- makes the stock more interesting again. But are shares cheap enough to make them a buy, or should investors wait for a lower price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
