17.05.2024 13:56:40
DXC Technology To Jointly Develop Generative AI Platform Quercus With Ferrovial, Microsoft
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC), a technology services provider, announced on Friday that it will work with Ferrovial SE (FER), an infrastructure company, and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to jointly develop the generative Artificial Intelligence or AI platform Quercus.
Howard Boville, executive vice president of DXC, said: "This agreement marks a milestone in the advancement of AI-supported business services."
Quercus will help organizations integrate secure, responsible AI solutions throughout their business operations to automate processes for improved profitability and efficiency.
DXC will standardize Quercus and offer it as an innovative AI solution for its global customers, tailoring the platform to meet individual customer needs, thereby reducing the time required to create bespoke AI solutions.
DXC will evolve, maintain, and commercialize Quercus, which will run on Microsoft's Azure and OpenAI technology.
Ferrovial has begun implementing an early version of the Quercus platform for its customers.
