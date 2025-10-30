BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
|
30.10.2025 07:56:03
Earnings: BBVA Posts Record Profit of Nearly €8 Billion through September, Driven by Solid Lending Growth and Core Revenues
BBVA posted an excellent set of earnings in the first nine months of 2025, driven by solid activity growth (+16 percent in constant euros) and momentum in core revenues (+13.5 percent in constant euros). Net attributable profit reached a record €7.98 billion through September, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier (+19.8 percent in constant euros). The Group continued to show outstanding profitability metrics, with ROTE at nearly 20 percent; while creating value for its shareholders, with an increase of the tangible book value per share plus dividends of 17 percent over the past 12 months. The strength of the CET1 capital ratio, which stands at 13.42 percent, has prompted to accelerate the remuneration plans for BBVA shareholders: on Oct. 31, the bank will start executing the pending share buyback for €993 million; on Nov. 7, it will pay the highest interim dividend ever (€0.32 per share), for a total of €1.84 billion; and, as soon as it receives the authorization from the European Central Bank (ECB), it will launch a significant additional share buyback program¹.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|ROUNDUP: Spanische Bank BBVA verdient im Sommer weniger - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Spanische Bank BBVA verdient im Sommer weniger (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25