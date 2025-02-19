|
19.02.2025 11:21:07
EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ranshofen, February 19, 2025
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025
At today's meeting of the Nomination Committee of AMAG Austria Metall AG (‘AMAG’), the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, DI Herbert Ortner, announced that for personal reasons he will not be available for a further extension of his Supervisory Board mandate, that his function as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG will therefore expire at the end of the 14th Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 and that he will leave the Supervisory Board.
Mr. Alessandro Dazza, who was elected to the Supervisory Board of AMAG at the previous year's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, is designated to take over as Chairman in the future.
Investor contact
Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc
Head of Investor Relations and Issuer Compliance
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
Website: www.amag-al4u.com
End of Inside Information
19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
|5282 Ranshofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7722 801 0
|Fax:
|+43 7722 809 498
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@amag.at
|Internet:
|www.amag-al4u.com
|ISIN:
|AT00000AMAG3
|WKN:
|A1JFYU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2088313
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2088313 19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST
