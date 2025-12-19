EQS-Adhoc: Dürr AG raises forecast for free cash flow

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Dürr AG raises forecast for free cash flow Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204 Bietigheim-Bissingen, December 19, 2025 — Dürr AG raises its forecast for free cash flow in the 2025 fiscal year to €100 to €200 million (previously: €0 to €50 million). In connection with this, the forecast for net financial debt as of December 31, 2025, has also been adjusted and now amounts to €-75 to €-175 million (previously: €-250 to €-300 million). The main reason for the upward revisions of the forecast is the high level of prematurely received payments from customers in the fourth quarter as well as the postponement of outgoing payments by the Dürr Group to the year 2026. Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €85.0 million. The proceeds of around €290 to €310 million from the sale of the environmental technology business in the fourth quarter of 2025 will also be reflected in the net financial status. The positive impact of the sales proceeds on the net financial status is slightly stronger than originally assumed, as the outflow of tax payments in connection with the environmental technology transaction will not occur until 2026, as announced on October 31. Dürr AG had originally forecast a net financial status of between €-500 million and €-550 million on March 6, 2025. Following the signing of the sale agreement for environmental technology, the range was adjusted on June 29, 2025, to between €-250 million and €-300 million in view of the expected proceeds. The previous forecast for free cash flow (€0 to €50 million) dates from March 6, 2025. _______________________________________________________________ Contact:

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry, for producers of furniture and timber houses, as well as in the assembly of medical and electrical products and in battery production. The Dürr Group generated sales of €4.7 billion in 2024 and currently has around 18,000 employees and 130 business locations in 32 countries. Since the sale of its environmental technology division at the end of October 2025, the business has been consolidated into three divisions: Automotive: painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology

painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology Industrial Automation: assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions and coating systems for battery electrodes

assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions and coating systems for battery electrodes Woodworking: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

