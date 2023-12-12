|
12.12.2023 12:02:38
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: Management and Supervisory Board adopt key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
flatexDEGIRO AG: Management and Supervisory Board adopt key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time
flatexDEGIRO AG expects to achieve a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of over 30 percent, taking into account the profits for 2023, and to continue to generate regulatory capital surpluses in the coming years. On this basis, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG today adopted the key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time.
Subject to compliance with all regulatory financial requirements, the main key points include:
The Annual General Meeting decides on the respective dividend. The acquisition of own shares is additionally subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstr. 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1795231
