EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: Management and Supervisory Board adopt key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time

flatexDEGIRO AG: Management and Supervisory Board adopt key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time



flatexDEGIRO AG expects to achieve a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of over 30 percent, taking into account the profits for 2023, and to continue to generate regulatory capital surpluses in the coming years. On this basis, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG today adopted the key points of a new capital allocation strategy for the first time.

Subject to compliance with all regulatory financial requirements, the main key points include:

Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2024 that the company be authorized to buy back shares of up to 10 percent of the share capital of flatexDEGIRO AG for a period of five years (section 71 (1) no. 8 German Stock Corporation Act).

The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting the payment of a regular annual dividend, which should initially amount to 4 cents per share, in accordance with the statutory minimum dividend of 4 percent of the share capital.

The Annual General Meeting decides on the respective dividend. The acquisition of own shares is additionally subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

