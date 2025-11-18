Hypoport Aktie

WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

18.11.2025 18:29:03

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

18-Nov-2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE resolves Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

 

Berlin, 18 November 2025 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Hypoport SE today resolved to launch a share buyback programme.

 

Under this programme, the company intends to acquire treasury shares for a total purchase price of up to EUR 10 million plus incidental costs. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as of 17 November 2025: EUR 106.20), this corresponds to a volume of up to approximately 94,161 shares. However, the maximum number of shares to be repurchased shall under no circumstances exceed a total of 500,000 shares.

 

The share buyback programme is scheduled to commence in November 2025 and to be completed by 30 January 2026. The programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2024.

 

The repurchased shares are intended to be used to service employee participation programmes as well as other forms of allocation of shares to employees and members of the management bodies of the Company and the Hypoport Group.

 

The repurchase will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) as amended from time to time, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

 

Further details will be published prior to the commencement of the share buyback programme. Hypoport SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the programme at any time.

 

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



End of Inside Information

18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2232100

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2232100  18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

