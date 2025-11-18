Hypoport Aktie
WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365
|
18.11.2025 18:29:03
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE resolves Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE resolves Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 10 million
Berlin, 18 November 2025 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Hypoport SE today resolved to launch a share buyback programme.
Under this programme, the company intends to acquire treasury shares for a total purchase price of up to EUR 10 million plus incidental costs. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as of 17 November 2025: EUR 106.20), this corresponds to a volume of up to approximately 94,161 shares. However, the maximum number of shares to be repurchased shall under no circumstances exceed a total of 500,000 shares.
The share buyback programme is scheduled to commence in November 2025 and to be completed by 30 January 2026. The programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2024.
The repurchased shares are intended to be used to service employee participation programmes as well as other forms of allocation of shares to employees and members of the management bodies of the Company and the Hypoport Group.
The repurchase will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) as amended from time to time, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Further details will be published prior to the commencement of the share buyback programme. Hypoport SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the programme at any time.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2232100
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2232100 18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!