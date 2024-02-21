EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches public share buyback offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches public share buyback offer



21-Feb-2024 / 18:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Keywords: Share buyback

INDUS Holding AG launches public share buyback offer

Bergisch Gladbach, 21 February 2024. Today, the Board of Management of INDUS Holding resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a public buyback offer to shareholders of INDUS Holding AG for up to 1,100,000 no-par value bearer shares of INDUS Holding AG (ISIN DE0006200108) at a price of EUR 23.00 per share. Thus, the volume of the share buyback amounts to up to EUR 25,300,000 in aggregate. Shareholders of the company can accept the share buyback offer during the period from 22 February 2024 to 1 March 2024 (in each case inclusive).

With today’s public share buyback offer, the company is utilizing the authorization granted by the company's annual shareholders’ meeting on 13 August 2020 to buy back shares for up to 10% of the company’s share capital by 12 August 2025. The authorization has not been exercised to date and, the company currently does not hold any treasury shares. If the share buyback offer were to be fully implemented, the company would hold treasury shares corresponding to approximately 4.09% of the company's registered share capital. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorization.

The share buyback offer will be carried out on the terms and conditions contained in the offer document. The offer document will be published today on the Company's website (www.indus.de/en) under the section "Investor Relations – Share buyback” and subsequently in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de). The results of the offer will also be announced on the company’s website.

