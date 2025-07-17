EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Transformation programme adopted, forecast for 2025 financial year adjusted

EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast

Jungheinrich AG: Transformation programme adopted, forecast for 2025 financial year adjusted



17-Jul-2025 / 12:37 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 17 July 2025 - The Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG has adopted a comprehensive transformation programme, which was approved by the Supervisory Board today. The programme includes personnel and location-related measures aimed at strengthening the Jungheinrich’s global competitiveness. Key areas of focus include optimising production, management, and administrative structures.



The programme is expected to deliver sustainable cost savings of around €100 million in the medium term.



In connection with its implementation, one-off expenses of around €90 million are expected in the 2025 financial year, around two thirds of which will be incurred in the third quarter of 2025 and around one third in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In light of these developments and based on current and expected business performance, the Board of Management today adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year. The Board of Management now expects order intake to range between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion (previously: €5.5 billion to €6.1 billion). Group revenue is forecast at €5.3 billion to €5.9 billion (previously: €5.4 billion to €6.0 billion). Based on current estimates, earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) are projected at €280 million to €350 million (previously: €430 million to €500 million), with an EBIT ROS of between 5.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent (previously: 7.8 per cent to 8.6 per cent). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to reach between €250 million and €320 million (previously: €400 million to €470 million), with an EBT ROS of 4.8 per cent to 5.6 per cent (previously: 7.3 per cent to 8.1 per cent). The Board of Management now expects ROCE to be between 10 per cent and 14 per cent (previously: 15 per cent to 19 per cent). Free cash flow is now anticipated to amount to more than €250 million (previously: more than €300 million).



Should a binding agreement be reached regarding the sale of the Russian subsidiary, Jungheinrich Lift Truck OOO (see the ad-hoc release dated 26 June 2025), the Board of Management will reassess the forecast and adjust it if necessary.



The interim report of Jungheinrich AG as of 30 June 2025 will be published on 8 August 2025.



Further explanations of the financial indicators used can be found in Jungheinrich AG’s 2024 Annual Report (https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/en/annual-report-2024), see particularly pages 21 ff.



Press enquiries to:

Dr Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman

Phone: +49 40 69483489

Mobile: +49 151 27791245

benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de



Analyst/investor enquiries to:

Andrea Bleesen, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 40 6948 3407

andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de



Disclaimer

The explanations above are partially forward-looking statements that are based on the company management's current expectations, assumptions and assessments for future developments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that are largely beyond the company's control. This includes changes in the overall economic situation – such as impacts from geopolitical conflicts, natural catastrophes, pandemics and similar force majeure events –, supply of raw and auxiliary materials, the availability and price development of energy and raw and auxiliary materials, demand in important markets, competition and regulatory frameworks and regulations, exchange and interest rates and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings. Should these or other uncertainties or unknown factors apply or the assumptions on which these statements are based prove false, actual results may deviate significantly from the results stated or implied. No responsibility is therefore taken for forward-looking statements. Without prejudice to existing capital market obligations, there is no intention to accept any obligation to update forward-looking statements.



