EQS-Adhoc: Medios acquires Dutch market leader in pharmaceutical compounding services

Berlin, March 18, 2024 – Medios AG (“Medios”), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, acquires Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. ("Ceban"), a fast-growing pharmaceutical compounding platform operating in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. With the combination with Ceban, Medios internationalizes its business model and realizes an important step to create a European Specialty Pharma platform. Ceban is expected to generate in 2023 revenue of c. €160 million and an EBITDA after certain adjustments of c. €29 million (EBITDA margin of c. 18%).

Medios acquires a 100% interest in Ceban from funds managed by Bencis. The purchase price consists of a cash component of €235.3 million plus 1.7 million new Medios shares valued at approx. €23.9 million, based on the closing price of the Medios shares in the XETRA trading system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange on March 14, 2024. The new Medios shares held by the Sellers of Ceban will be subject to a hard lock-up of 24 months.

The purchase price is financed by Medios from existing cash and a €200 million committed credit facility. The 1.7 million new shares in Medios will be issued out of authorized capital against contribution in kind without subscription rights for shareholders.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2024.

Assuming the completion of the acquisition of Ceban in Q2, Medios expects revenue in the FY 2024 to reach €1.9 to €2.1 billion along with an EBITDA pre1 of €82 to €91 million, realizing a margin of around 4.3% based on the mean value of the respective revenue and EBITDA pre1 range.

Disclosing person: Matthias Gärtner, CEO

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities and expenses for ERP-System implementation as well as for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes.

End of Inside Information

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

About Bencis:

Bencis is an independent investment company that supports business owners and management teams in achieving their growth ambitions. Working out of offices in Amsterdam, Brussels and Düsseldorf, Bencis has been investing in strong and successful businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany since 1999.

www.bencis.com

