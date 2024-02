EQS-Adhoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG resolves to implement a share buyback policy and to conduct a further share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Mercedes-Benz Group AG resolves to implement a share buyback policy and to conduct a further share buyback programme



21-Feb-2024 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has resolved to implement a share buyback policy. Based on such policy, the future Free Cash Flow from the industrial business (as available post potential small-scale M&A) generated beyond the approx. 40 percent dividend payout ratio of Group Net Income shall be used to fund share buybacks with the purpose of redeeming shares.

In this context, Mercedes-Benz Group AG moreover has resolved to conduct a further share buyback programme, through which it is intended to acquire own shares worth up to EUR 3 billion (not including incidental costs) on the stock exchange and to then cancel them. The further share buyback programme will be based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on July 8, 2020, authorizing the Board of Management to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, own shares up to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital until July 7, 2025. It is scheduled to commence immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing share buyback programme announced on February 16, 2023, and is expected to be completed before the expiry of the Annual General Meeting’s above-mentioned authorization.

Future share buyback programmes are subject to the necessary resolutions of the company’s corporate bodies required in each individual case.

