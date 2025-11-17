EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 2

In the time period from 10 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025, a number of 713,228 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue 10/11/2025 143,706 €58.7743 XETR 11/11/2025 143,188 €58.5265 XETR 12/11/2025 142,385 €59.5332 XETR 13/11/2025 141,323 €59.7132 XETR 14/11/2025 142,626 €59.1464 XETR

The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 amounts to 1,445,797 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 17 November 2025

Mercedes-Benz Group AG