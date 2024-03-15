EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024

Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 09:39:18

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
15-March-2024 / 09:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024

Hamburg, 15.03.2024 – The Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG, Mr Markus Lesser, informed the Supervisory Board today of his intention to resign from his position as member and Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG with effect from the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. It is intended to accommodate with Mr Lesser’s request and to enter into discussions with Mr Lesser regarding the early termination of his employment contract. At the same time, the Supervisory Board will endeavour to find a suitable successor candidate for the position of Chairman of the Management Board.

Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennmann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com


End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1859545

 
