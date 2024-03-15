EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PNE AG: Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024



15-March-2024 / 09:39 CET/CEST

Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024 Hamburg, 15.03.2024 – The Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG, Mr Markus Lesser, informed the Supervisory Board today of his intention to resign from his position as member and Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG with effect from the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. It is intended to accommodate with Mr Lesser’s request and to enter into discussions with Mr Lesser regarding the early termination of his employment contract. At the same time, the Supervisory Board will endeavour to find a suitable successor candidate for the position of Chairman of the Management Board. Contact:

PNE AG

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453

E-mail: alexander.lennmann@pne-ag.com



PNE AG

Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Rodler

Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114

Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373

