|
15.03.2024 09:39:18
EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024
Hamburg, 15.03.2024 – The Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG, Mr Markus Lesser, informed the Supervisory Board today of his intention to resign from his position as member and Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG with effect from the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. It is intended to accommodate with Mr Lesser’s request and to enter into discussions with Mr Lesser regarding the early termination of his employment contract. At the same time, the Supervisory Board will endeavour to find a suitable successor candidate for the position of Chairman of the Management Board.Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennmann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
End of Inside Information
15-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1859545
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1859545 15-March-2024 CET/CEST
