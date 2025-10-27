EQS-Adhoc: Preliminary figures of SUSS for the third quarter of 2025 significantly below market expectations – Guidance for gross profit margin and EBIT margin for the financial year 2025 reduced

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Preliminary figures of SUSS for the third quarter of 2025 significantly below market expectations – Guidance for gross profit margin and EBIT margin for the financial year 2025 reduced



27-Oct-2025

Garching, Germany, October 27, 2025 – The Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE (ISIN: DE000A1K0235) has determined that after analyzing preliminary consolidated business figures for the first nine months of 2025, the margin development in the third quarter fell short of market expectations. Based on preliminary calculations, the gross profit margin reached 33.1% between July and September 2025 (consensus*: 38.1%). The main reasons for the disappointing margin development were an unfavorable product and customer mix, expenses related to the new production site in Zhubei (Taiwan), and lower fixed cost coverage due to the lower business volume compared to previous quarters. This also impacted the EBIT margin, which reached 10.5% in the third quarter of 2025 according to preliminary calculations (consensus*: 12.5%).

As no substantial improvement in margin development can be expected in the fourth quarter, the Management Board has reduced its guidance for the gross profit margin to a range of 35 to 37% (previously: 37 to 39%) and its forecast for the EBIT margin to 11 to 13% (previously: 13 to 15%) for the current financial year. Based on preliminary calculations, the gross profit margin after nine months of 2025 was 35.9% and the EBIT margin was 14.1%. Strict cost management in the remainder of the year should ensure that the reduced margin targets are achieved. Due to the low order intake of €70.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, the Management Board will also discuss appropriate measures to sustainably reduce the cost base in the near future.

Meanwhile, the company is confirming the forecast range for consolidated sales for the 2025 financial year of €470 to €510 million. Based on preliminary calculations, sales for the first three quarters of 2025 amounted to €384.4 million.

The quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2025 will be published as planned on November 6, 2025.

* Analyst estimates collected by the company as of October 27, 2025

SUSS MicroTec SESven KöpselInvestor RelationsSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 89 32007-151Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com