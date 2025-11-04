EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces CEO transition plan

QIAGEN Aktie
Venlo, the Netherlands, November 4, 2025 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that Thierry Bernard will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director once a successor is appointed.
The Supervisory Board and Thierry Bernard have agreed this is the right time to initiate a leadership transition at QIAGEN. The Supervisory Board, supported by an executive search firm, has initiated a process to identify, evaluate and appoint a successor from both internal and external candidates.
Thierry Bernard, 61, joined QIAGEN in 2015 and has served as CEO since 2019. He will continue in his role until a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition and continuity, and he will not stand for re-election as a member of the Managing Board at the Annual General Meeting planned for June 2026.
QIAGEN remains fully focused on executing its strategy, delivering on its 2025 outlook following a solid performance in Q3 2025 and advancing its 2028 ambitions for solid profitable growth. Updates on the CEO search and transition process will be provided as appropriate.
