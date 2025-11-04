QIAGEN Aktie

QIAGEN für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZZU / ISIN: NL0015002CX3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
04.11.2025 19:02:34

EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces CEO transition plan

EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces CEO transition plan

04-Nov-2025 / 19:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

   

Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN announces CEO transition plan

Venlo, the Netherlands, November 4, 2025 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that Thierry Bernard will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director once a successor is appointed.

The Supervisory Board and Thierry Bernard have agreed this is the right time to initiate a leadership transition at QIAGEN. The Supervisory Board, supported by an executive search firm, has initiated a process to identify, evaluate and appoint a successor from both internal and external candidates.

Thierry Bernard, 61, joined QIAGEN in 2015 and has served as CEO since 2019. He will continue in his role until a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition and continuity, and he will not stand for re-election as a member of the Managing Board at the Annual General Meeting planned for June 2026.

QIAGEN remains fully focused on executing its strategy, delivering on its 2025 outlook following a solid performance in Q3 2025 and advancing its 2028 ambitions for solid profitable growth. Updates on the CEO search and transition process will be provided as appropriate.

QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0015002CX3

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

 

Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:

Corporate Communications

John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; ir@qiagen.com



End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0015002CX3
WKN: A40ZZU
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
EQS News ID: 2223834

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2223834  04-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Nachrichten