EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer discloses Q3 2025 results and updates FY 2025 pro forma guidance

Goeppingen, Germany, October 21, 2025 – In Q3 2025, and on a pro forma basis, TeamViewer delivered Revenue of € 192.0m (+4% cc yoy), reported Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €756.8m (+4% cc yoy), and an Adj. EBITDA margin of 46 %. Based on this, and following a comprehensive review of the remaining deal pipeline for Q4 2025, management decided to update FY 2025 pro forma guidance as follows: Under guided FX rates*, total ARR is now expected in the range of €780m – €800m (previously €815m –€840m). Despite this ARR shortfall, full-year Revenue is expected to remain within the original FY 2025 guidance range (€778m – €797m)*, albeit at the low end. The guidance for the Adjusted EBITDA margin is increased to around 44% (previously around 43%)*, driven by rigorous cost management. Management remains highly committed to accelerate ARR growth in 2026 and beyond. However, the reduced 2025 ARR expectations do impact 2026 Revenue: in a preliminary view, 2026 Revenue is expected to grow in a range of 2 – 6% yoy, i.e. to €790m – €825m (previously €850m – €870m).* All of the above is based on communicated guided FX rates.* TeamViewer will provide official FY 2026 guidance and further outlook for 2027 to 2029, including currency updates, with the publication of its Q4/FY 2025 results. On the occasion of today’s release, TeamViewer will pull forward the publication of its full set of Q3 and 9M 2025 results, which will be published immediately following this release. Contact: Bisera Grubesic Vice President Investor Relations * Based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q4 2024: EUR/USD 1.05; EUR/CAD 1.49; EUR/JPY 161.0; EUR/AUD 1.65.



