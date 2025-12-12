Aurubis Aktie
WKN: 676650 / ISIN: DE0006766504
|
12.12.2025 11:56:33
EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244166 12.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!