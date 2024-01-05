EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.01.2024 12:17:23

05.01.2024 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
