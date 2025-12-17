Sartorius vz. Aktie
WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631
|
17.12.2025 13:45:03
EQS-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247368 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!