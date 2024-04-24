|
24.04.2024 18:56:45
EQS-AGM: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Resolutions on the authorisation to acquire and to sell treasury shares
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft
Publication of the resolutions passed by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
In the 30th Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 24th, 2024 the following resolutions were adopted:
Vienna, April 2024
Management Board
This English version is a translation of the German original text.
24.04.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1888733 24.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:56
|EQS-AGM: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Resolutions on the authorisation to acquire and to sell treasury shares (EQS Group)
|
18:56
|EQS-HV: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Ermächtigungsbeschlüsse zu Erwerb und Wiederveräußerung eigener Aktien (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|Handel in Wien: ATX am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Optimismus in Wien: ATX Prime legt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton-Aktie fällt: Gewinneinbruch um zwei Drittel im 1. Quartal (APA)
|
23.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)