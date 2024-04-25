EQS-AGM: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend payment of EUR 2.00 per share for a second consecutive year

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Press release

Ternitz/Vienna, 25 April 2024. This year’s Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the Executive Board’s proposal to use the retained earnings of MEUR 47.2 reported in 2023 to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 08 May 2024.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, adopted the submitted remuneration report, and approved the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Executive Board, for a maximum duration of 30 months from the date of adoption of the resolution, to buy back shares of up to 10% of the share capital of the company and to call in or resell own shares purchased, without requiring another resolution by the Annual General Meeting and to determine the conditions for selling. In addition, an anticipatory resolution was passed for the next five years to issue new shares up to a maximum of 10% of the existing share capital.

Brigitte Ederer, whose Supervisory Board mandate ended with this year’s Annual General Meeting, was reappointed for another year. The international energy expert Simon Eyers was newly elected to the Supervisory Board for a period of four years. He succeeds Helmut Langanger, whose term of office ended at today's Annual General Meeting.

For the current financial year, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the company's financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as - if legally required for the financial year 2024 - the auditor of the sustainability report.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on: www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is a globally operating group of companies and world market leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels. The SBO Group is engaged in high-precision production of special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative and additive manufacturing technologies. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its directional drilling tools and equipment for well completion in the oil, gas, and geothermal industry. With its subsidiaries and about 1,600 employees worldwide, the Group is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. The Group is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2023 at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.

Contact:

Monika Bell, Head of Investor Relations

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Tel: +43 2630 315-253

E-Mail: investor.relations@sbo.co.at



Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Senior Advisor

Tel: +43 660 3211107

E-Mail: media.relations@sbo.co.at