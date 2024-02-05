EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

05.02.2024 17:38:02

05.02.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, February 5, 2024
Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification
In the period from January 29, 2024 until, and including, February 2, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,600,750  shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of,shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-01-29 317,900 22.9888 7,308,149
2024-01-30 318,250 22.9592 7,306,765
2024-01-31 321,800 22.7072 7,307,170
2024-02-01 320,950 22.7678 7,307,325
2024-02-02 321,850 22.7055 7,307,765
Total 1,600,750 22.8257 36,537,174

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 2, 2024 amounts to 7,409,696 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
