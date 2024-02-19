EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, February 19, 2024

Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification

In the period from February 12, 2024 until, and including, February 16, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,732,950 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of,shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-02-12 345,600 22.2512 7,690,015 2024-02-13 344,950 22.2983 7,691,799 2024-02-14 347,550 22.1296 7,691,142 2024-02-15 348,350 22.0813 7,692,017 2024-02-16 346,500 22.1995 7,692,138 Total 1,732,950 22.1920 38,457,111 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 16, 2024 amounts to 10,825,346 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

