EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, February 19, 2024
Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification
In the period from February 12, 2024 until, and including, February 16, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,732,950 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of,shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-02-12 345,600 22.2512 7,690,015
2024-02-13 344,950 22.2983 7,691,799
2024-02-14 347,550 22.1296 7,691,142
2024-02-15 348,350 22.0813 7,692,017
2024-02-16 346,500 22.1995 7,692,138
Total 1,732,950 22.1920 38,457,111
       
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 16, 2024 amounts to 10,825,346 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
