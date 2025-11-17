EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, November 17, 2025

Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification

In the period from November 10, 2025 until, and including, November 14, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,901,740 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of October 1, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-11-14 376,472 27.3564 10,298,919 2025-11-13 378,360 27.2199 10,298,921 2025-11-12 378,003 27.2456 10,298,919 2025-11-11 381,989 26.9613 10,298,920 2025-11-10 386,916 26.6180 10,298,930 Total 1,901,740 27.0776 51,494,609 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from October 1, 2025 through, and including, November 14, 2025 amounts to 11,223,534 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



