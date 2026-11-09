EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 5



Linz, 9 November 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 5 October 2026 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2026 II”) announced in the disclosure of 30 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 12,221 shares:

Date Total number of repurchased shares Number of repurchased shares XETRA Number of repurchased shares Tradegate Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 02/11/2026 2,213 1,828 385 16.001446 35,411.20 03/11/2026 2,416 2,030 386 15.831209 38,248.20 04/11/2026 2,424 2,046 378 15.877847 38,487.90 05/11/2026 2,487 2,114 373 16.519702 41,084.50 06/11/2026 2,681 2,283 398 16.031257 42,979.80

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2026 II since 5 October 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 thus amounts to 61,662 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/share-buyback-program-2026-II.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)