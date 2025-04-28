flatexDEGIRO Aktie
WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111
|
28.04.2025 08:17:49
EQS-CMS: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Share buyback - weekly report
Share buyback - weekly report
In the period from April 21, 2025, to the end of April 25, 2025, flatexDEGIRO AG purchased a total of 108,511 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback program. The share buyback program was announced in the notification dated September 30, 2024, in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since October 1, 2024, until the end of April 25, 2025, amounted to 3,015,923 shares.
The purchases of flatexDEGIRO AG shares were carried out by an investment bank commissioned by flatexDEGIRO AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on flatexDEGIRO AG’s website (https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/aktienrueckkaufprogramm).
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality.
With over 3 million customer accounts and around 63 million securities transactions processed in 2024, flatexDEGIRO is one of the largest retail online brokers in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth.
Further information can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en.
28.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2124818 28.04.2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|21,18
|-0,19%
