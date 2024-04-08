EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information

08.04.2024 13:24:16

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from April 1, 2024 to the end of April 5, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 52,883 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR
Apr. 1, 2024 0 0
Apr. 2, 2024 13,574 23.8590
Apr. 3, 2024 12,696 23.0374
Apr. 4, 2024 13,323 23.5136
Apr. 5, 2024 14,290 23.0035

 

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of April 5, 2024 amounted to 336.273 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
 
Investor contact
Investor Relations Team
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 7221 5007-204
investor@grenke.de		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 171 2020300
presse@grenke.de		  
ABOUT GRENKE
 
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).		  

 


Language: English
