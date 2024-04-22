EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information



22.04.2024 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from April 15, 2024 to the end of April 19, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 75,438 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR Apr. 15, 2024 15,240 22.6746 Apr. 16, 2024 15,353 22.3889 Apr. 17, 2024 14,612 22.5721 Apr. 18, 2024 15,360 22.4393 Apr. 19, 2024 14,873 22.3022

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of April 19, 2024 amounted to 478,697 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).