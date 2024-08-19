EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

grenke AG: Release of a capital market information



19.08.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/ Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from August 12, 2024 to the end of August 16, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 92,080 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR August 12, 2024 19,484 25.8613 August 13, 2024 19,278 25.5070 August 14, 2024 18,450 26.0843 August 15, 2024 15,218 26.4513 August 16, 2024 17,892 26.4609

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of August 16, 2024 amounted to 1,683,330 shares.

The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/