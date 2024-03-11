EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2024 22:34:25

11.03.2024
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 20th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 04 March 2024 to (and including) 08 March 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
04 March 2024  50,000   12.0984
05 March 2024  40,000   11.5553
06 March 2024  12,840   11.8886
07 March 2024  15,000   11.6390
08 March 2024  17,442   6.7357

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 11 March 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
