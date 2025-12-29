Mercedes-Benz Group Aktie

WKN: 710000 / ISIN: DE0007100000

29.12.2025 11:00:03

EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

29.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 8

In the time period from 22 December 2025 until and including 23 December 2025, a number of 283,289 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.                                                                                                               

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue
22/12/2025 141,360 €59.5951 XETR
23/12/2025 141,929 €59.3182 XETR
24/12/2025 - - -
25/12/2025 - - -
26/12/2025 - - -


The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 23 December 2025 amounts to 5,292,640 shares.             

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 29 December 2025

Mercedes-Benz Group AG


29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2251926  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

