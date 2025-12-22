EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information



22.12.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 4th Interim Announcement

Munich, 22 December 2025 – In the period from 15 December 2025, up to and including 19 December 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 47,758 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II). In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 15 December 2025, up to and including 19 December 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 15 December 2025 10,199 79.0337 806,064.71 16 December 2025 8,100 78.8975 639,069.75 17 December 2025 12,384 76.7798 950,841.04 18 December 2025 6,588 74.0145 487,607.53 19 December 2025 10,487 75.5919 792,732.26 Total: 47,758 76.9780 3,676,315.29



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 24 November 2025, up to and including 19 December 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II) thus amounts to 197,207 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

* * * * *