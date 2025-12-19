Nagarro Aktie
WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200
|
19.12.2025 11:00:04
EQS-News: Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE resigns for health reasons
|
EQS-News: Nagarro SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, December 19, 2025 – The Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE, Dr. Martin Enderle, has resigned from his position as a member and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board for health reasons, effective December 31, 2025. The Supervisory Board will elect a successor to Dr. Enderle as Chairperson of the Supervisory Board in the near future. In the meantime, the Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Christian Bacherl, performs the duties of the Chairperson. The Management Board will submit an application to the competent local court in due course to fill the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board.
The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Dr. Enderle for his work on the Supervisory Board and for his dedicated commitment to the company.
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.
FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.
19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 785 000 282
|E-mail:
|ir@nagarro.com
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|TecDAX, SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2249202
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249202 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
