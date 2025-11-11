RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
11.11.2025 11:05:54
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 2 – Interim Report No. 23
In the period from 03 November to 07 November 2025, a total of 690,016 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 30 May 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 07 November 2025 amounts to 10,642,165 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
