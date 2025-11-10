EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



10.11.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share program Germany 2025 – Interim report No. 5

In the period from 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025, a total of 87,510 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 22 August 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 03.11.2025 XETR 17,758 42.8403 € 760,758.05 € 04.11.2025 XETR 17,267 42.5210 € 734,210.11 € 05.11.2025 XETR 17,529 42.3565 € 742,467.09 € 06.11.2025 XETR 17,288 43.1170 € 745,406.70 € 07.11.2025 XETR 17,668 43.0266 € 760,193.97 €

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share program in the time period from 6 October 2025 until and including 7 November 2025 amounts to 441,043 shares.



Essen, 10 November 2025

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

