EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



16.12.2025 / 09:54 CET/CEST

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 2

In the period from 8 December to 12 December 2025, a total of 479,963 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 08.12.2025 XETRA 96,271 43.2805 4,166,657.02 09.12.2025 XETRA 95,509 43.6264 4,166,713.84 10.12.2025 XETRA 95,594 43.5022 4,158,549.31 11.12.2025 XETRA 96,500 43.1773 4,166,609.45 12.12.2025 XETRA 96,089 43.3614 4,166,553.56

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 12 December 2025 amounts to 767,423 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

