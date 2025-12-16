RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
16.12.2025 09:54:53
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 2
In the period from 8 December to 12 December 2025, a total of 479,963 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 12 December 2025 amounts to 767,423 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2246432 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten
|
10:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank nimmt RWE mit 'Buy' wieder auf - Ziel 50 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09:54
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:54
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.12.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan setzt RWE auf 'Analyst Focus List' (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Milliarden-Entschädigung für Bergbauunternehmen Leag kann fließen (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.25