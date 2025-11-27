Amadeus Fire Aktie

27.11.2025 17:06:09

EQS-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Robert von Wülfing, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2025 / 17:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): von Wülfing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AMADEUS FIRE AG

b) LEI
391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005093108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.80 EUR 5,824.00 EUR
44.90 EUR 16,613.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.8740 EUR 22,437.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102098  27.11.2025 CET/CEST





