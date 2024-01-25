|
25.01.2024 12:38:51
EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
89111 25.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
|
12:38
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:38
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|BASF-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung für BASF-Aktie von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)