EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Jörn Joseph, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2025 / 07:03 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jörn Last name(s): Joseph

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

b) LEI

DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008019001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.034 EUR 1,000.00 EUR 4.038 EUR 1,500.00 EUR 4.032 EUR 1,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0348 EUR 16,156.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

