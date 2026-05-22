EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
22.05.2026 14:01:40
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105086 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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14:01
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, sell (EQS Group)
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