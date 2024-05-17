|
17.05.2024 19:01:33
EQS-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91681 17.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fraport AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|EQS-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|EQS-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Fraport-Aktie trotzdem höher: Fraport stellt Betrieb am Porto Alegre bis Ende September ein (Dow Jones)
|
15.05.24
|Fraport stellt Betrieb am Flughafen in Brasilien bis September ein (Dow Jones)
|
15.05.24
|Flughäfen erwarten zwei Millionen mehr Passagiere zur Fußball-EM (dpa-AFX)
|
15.05.24
|Flughäfen erwarten am Pfingstwochenende 2,5 Millionen Passagiere (dpa-AFX)
|
14.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)