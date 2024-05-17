17.05.2024 19:01:33

EQS-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Julia
Last name(s): Kranenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
50.95 EUR 10190.00 EUR
51.10 EUR 89833.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.0847 EUR 100023.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91681  17.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fraport AGmehr Nachrichten