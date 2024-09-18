EQS-DD: grenke AG: Manfred Piontke, buy

+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.09.2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Piontke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
grenke AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.70 EUR 227000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.70 EUR 227000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: grenke AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
